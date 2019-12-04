Megan McKenna’s debut album Story Of Me being released on CD this week

Megan McKenna is releasing her debut album Story of Me on CD this Friday following her win on The X-Factor: Celebrity last weekend.

Originally released digitally in 2018, the album will be released on CD and stocked by Amazon and HMV. Megan performed the track Everything But You on The X-Factor: Celebrity, which resulted in a big increase in streams for the song.

Since performing original track This, her new single, on the show, it has peaked at number 2 on the main iTunes chart. Megan currently has 3 tracks in the iTunes Top 30.

Story of Me saw Megan collaborating with Amy Wadge (Ed Sheeran, Lady Antebellum) and Beth Neilson Chapman (Faith Hill) and showcased her abilities as a singer and a songwriter.

“It’s very personal to me and expresses my heartbreaks, ups and downs in my life and the pain and hurt I’ve been through,” she said at the time. “Music is my therapy and writing my feelings down in my songs has really helped me through.”

The track listing for Story of Me is:

1. Odds

2. Paperboy

3. Everything But You

4. History

5. Story of Me

6. How Many Times

7. Far Cry From Love

8. If You

9. Headline

10. High Heeled Shoes