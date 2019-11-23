Mariah Carey teams up with Spotify for All I Want For Christmas Is You enhanced album experience

Mariah Carey has teamed up with Spotify to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her iconic hit All I Want For Christmas Is You and her holiday album Merry Christmas.

Spotify has launched Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You Enhanced Album, which will serve as the ultimate destination for all Mariah Carey fans from around the world to celebrate the holiday season and it features a one-of-a-kind video of Mariah announcing Christmas is finally here.

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You Enhanced Album is curated with original content to complement Mariah’s Merry Christmas (Deluxe Anniversary Edition) album.

All I Want For Christmas Is You has had more than 520 million streams on Spotify. Last year there was a 2,000% increase of streams of the song from October to December, with 24th December being the biggest day of the year globally.

The song has been added to more than 12 million playlists and has been covered over 1,000 times from other artists including Michael Bublé, Milos Foreman, Clementine Duo, Fifth Harmony and more.

Check out Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You Enhanced Album below: