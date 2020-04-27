Malia Civetz returns with new single Heart Broke

Pop/R&B singer Malia Civetz has released her new single Heart Broke via Warner Records.

The liberating track speaks to the relatable experience of entering an exciting, whirlwind romance, regardless of potential heartbreak. Take a listen to the song below:

Heart Broke is a further showcase for Malia’s artistry, putting her voice in the spotlight and embracing her self-positive, sex-positive and body-positive ethos.

Malia spent her childhood in Hawaii and after college she linked up with songwriter Ross Golan (Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande) and producer/songwriter J Kash (Charlie Puth, Maroon 5). Her independent single Champagne Clouds grabbed attention and was championed by Taylor Swift.

The song has had over 20 million streams and was followed up by Little Victories. Malia has also supported JoJo on her North American tour.

Malia recently performed Little Victories as part of Elvis Duran’s Stay At Home Ball, an initiative on behalf of Project Cure to support medical field workers currently on the front lines battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The all-star event also featured artists including Lewis Capaldi, Bebe Rexha and Jason Derulo.