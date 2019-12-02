Luke Evans announces tour dates for April 2020

Luke Evans has announced that he’s going on tour in support of his debut album At Last, which entered the UK charts at 11 on Friday.

The actor/singer will play four shows in April 2020 kicking off in Birmingham before heading to London, Cardiff and Llandudno.

“As some people know, it’s been my dream throughout my life to record and release an album. And now that the response to my debut album At Last has been so brilliant, I’m finally getting a chance to fulfil another dream of mine……to go on tour and perform these songs to my fans. I can promise that I will be delivering an entertaining show for everyone, with a few surprises in store,” enthuses Luke about touring for the first time.

The full tour dates are:

26th April Birmingham Symphony Hall

28th April London Palladium

29th April Cardiff St. David’s Hall

30th April Llandudno Venue Cymru Arena

Fans who order At Last from Luke’s official store https://lukeevans.lnk.to/store will receive access to an exclusive 48-hour priority ticket fan pre-sale. Fans who have previously bought the album from the official store will automatically be eligible for the presale.

The pre-sale will open at 10am GMT on Wednesday 4th December and will remain available until tickets go on general sale from 10am GMT on Friday 6th December from https://ticketmaster-uk.tm7559.net/r3NJy.