Lukas Graham debuts new single Love Songs

Lukas Graham has debuted his new single Love Songs, which is out now via Warner Records.

The song is accompanied by a Myspace-themed lyric video featuring personal photos from Lukas’ old profile. Watch the video for Love Songs below:

“It’s a love song turned on its head,” explains Lukas. “Everyone hears love songs differently and there are people out there who think certain songs are written directly to them, and we found that idea hilarious. So we wrote a song about that.”

Love Songs is the latest in a series of releases for Lukas. It follows Scars and his 2019 single Lies.

His most recent album, 2018’s 3 (The Purple Album), featured the track Love Someone which has been streamed almost a billion times and has been certified 18 x Platinum across numerous continents.

Lukas made his global debut with his 2016 self-titled album, which featured the huge global hit 7 Years. The track went on to spend five weeks at #1 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart as it amassed over a billion streams at Spotify and three Grammy nominations. It became the biggest selling single by a debut artist in 2016.