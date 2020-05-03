Music News

Lukas Graham debuts new single Love Songs

Lukas Graham
Warner Records
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
JP Saxe and Julia Michaels enlist all-star collaborators for new version of If The World Was Ending
Next Article
Todrick Hall unleashes new EP Quarantine Queen

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you