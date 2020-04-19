Lucy May Walker debuts new single Bad Day

Lucy May Walker has released her new single Bad Day.

The folk-pop singer-songwriter wishes a catalogue of minor misfortunes on an irritating adversary. You can hear the song below:

“Bad Day is a song about someone who you really don’t like,” says Lucy May. “You don’t wish anything REALLY bad on that person, but some mild inconveniences like stubbing their toe wouldn’t go amiss. A little bit of bad karma”.

Lucy May co-wrote the song with Melanie Baker. It was produced by The Dunwells and is the first taster from her next project.

Bad Day builds on the success Lucy May had with her debut EP Heartbreak Songs, which hit number 3 on the iTunes singer-songwriter chart.

Hailing from Worcestershire and now based in London, Lucy May’s passion for music started when she was a child. She’s sold out headline shows all over the UK, and also played to larger audiences as guest to artists such as Tom Speight, Lucy Spraggan, The Dunwells, Wet Wet Wet and Hue And Cry.