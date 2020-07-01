Loveday releases new single I Can’t Dance

Rising star Loveday has released her new single I Can’t Dance.

The follow-up to Superficial Life, I Can’t Dance features a fierce bassline and it’s about losing yourself in a moment and celebrating the life-affirming joy of music – dance like no-one’s watching. Take a listen to the track:

Loveday commented: “From the moment the song started taking form I was obsessed with the groove of the bass and couldn’t sit still. I wrote the lyrics about a feeling of being so consumed by a moment and by music that you don’t care if you can’t dance or look completely ridiculous, you’re just moving in a way that feels amazing without a care about what bystanders may think.”

The song was written by Loveday with producer Pete Lyons at his studio in London.

Loveday hails from the Midlands and she blends alt-pop, lo-fi and electronic influences with lyrics that explore the growing pains of love, friendship, adventure and finding your place in the world. Her song Breathless (Like This) hit number one at HypeM and was shared by The Chainsmokers.