Loudon Wainwright III sets October release for new album I’d Rather Lead a Band

Loudon Wainwright III will release new album I’d Rather Lead a Band on 9th October via Thirty Tigers.

The album is a collaboration with Vince Giordano and his band The Nighthawks, and producer and music supervisor Randall Poster. The 14-track collection takes on classic songs fom the 1920s and 30s featuring Wainwright as singer and band leader.

Wainwright and Giordano’s big band present a perfectly paced supper club set of songs by Irving Berlin (I’d Rather Lead a Band and The Little Things In Life), Fats Waller (Ain’t Misbehavin’), Frank Loesser (More I Cannot Wish You), and others with nimble phrasing and an approach that lets the songs lead the way, like a dance partner.

To choose the songs, Wainwright, Poster and producer Stewart Lerman volleyed dozens of mp3s and YouTube videos back and forth, ultimately whittling them down to 14 picks.

“I loved the idea of just being a vocalist,” he says. “It was freeing, because I could shed my Loudon Wainwright III-ness. I will no doubt return to my foremost incarnation, but what a pleasure it was to settle back with this marvellous band and sing these songs.”

The track list for I’d Rather Lead A Band is:

1. How I Love You (I’m Tellin’ the Birds, Tellin’ the Bees)

2. Ship Without A Sail

3. Ain’t Misbehavin’

4. I’m Going to Give it to Mary with Love

5. The Little Things in Life

6. So the Bluebirds and the Blackbirds Got Together

7. A Perfect Day

8. I Thought About You

9. I’d Rather Lead a Band

10. My Blue Heaven

11. Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea

12. Heart and Soul

13. You Rascal You (I’ll Be Glad When You’re Dead)

14. More I Cannot Wish You