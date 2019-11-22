Little Mix release first-ever Christmas song One I’ve Been Missing

Little Mix have released their first-ever Christmas song today.

One I’ve Been Missing is a 50s inspired ballad that’s an ode to festive love. The group’s harmonies are the focal point backed by sleigh bells. Watch the lyric video below:

The song is written by Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne with Tre Jean-Marie, Jez Ashurst, Sinead Harnett and Rachel Furner.

Leigh-Anne says: “We absolutely love Christmas, it’s our favourite time of the year. We’ve always wanted to write and release a Christmas song, we were just waiting for the right moment! The minute I finished writing One I’ve Been Missing I couldn’t wait to play it to the other three girls.”

Little Mix have established themselves as the world’s biggest girl band. They have sold over 50 million records worldwide, collected over 17 million Spotify listeners, received over 3 billion Youtube views, and collated 12 billion streams worldwide.

They are in the midst of their LM5 Arena Tour, which started in September, and features 5 sold-out shows at The O2 Arena in London. They also launched their own clothing range with Pretty Little Thing in November.

In 2020 they are heading to our TV screens in BBC One’s Little Mix The Search, which will see the band creating bands and becoming mentors to a new wave of talent.