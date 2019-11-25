Music News

Little Mix announced as first BST Hyde Park 2020 headliners

Little Mix
RCA
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Mariah Carey teams up with Spotify for All I Want For Christmas Is You enhanced album experience
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you