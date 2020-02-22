Listen to JC Stewart’s new single Lying That You Love Me

JC Stewart has released his new single Lying That You Love Me.

His first release of 2020, Lying That You Love Me received its first play from Radio 1’s Best New Pop and follows the recent news that JC was highlighted as Apple Music’s New Artist of the Week. Take a listen to the song below:

Lying That You Love Me was produced by KOZ (Dua Lipa) and it captures the traits that have made JC a talent to keep an eye on.

“It’s about that weird feeling of loving what you know and being scared of change,” says JC. “In this case, it’s missing someone, even though you know they were bad for you and it wasn’t going anywhere.”

The new track follows the release of previous singles The Wrong Ones, Pick Up Your Phone, Bones and Have You Had Enough Wine?

In May JC embarks on his European headline tour The Secret Tour Before The Real Tour before hitting the festival circuit over the summer. The full dates are:

May

9th – Germany, Berlin, Musik Und Frieden

11th – Germany, Cologne, Blue Shell (SOLD OUT)

12th – Germany, Hamburg, Nochtspeicher

13th – Denmark, Copenhagen, Vega

15th – The Netherlands, Paradiso Noord

16th – Belgium, Antwerp, Zappa

18th – France, Paris, Les Etoiles

20th – England, London, Scala

27th – Ireland, Dublin, Academy

28th – Northern Ireland, Belfast, The Limelight (SOLD OUT)

June

10th – Norway, Bergenfest

14th – UK, Isle of Wight Festival

19th – Netherlands, Pinkpop Festival

20th – Germany, Hurricane Festival

21st – Germany, Southside Festival

July

2nd – 5th – Belgium, Rock Werchter 2020

17th – Latvia, Positivus Festival

24th – Finland, Qstock