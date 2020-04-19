Listen: Summer Banton drops new track What’s the Move

20-year-old south-east Londoner Summer Banton has dropped her new track What’s the Move.

A scintillating sun-kissed synthesis of soul and R&B, What’s the Move features bass-heavy production. The lyrics implore a romantic interest to take their relationship to the next level.

Listen to the song below:

“What’s The Move blends two of my favourite genres being R&B with a splash of dancehall from my Jamaican roots. I wanted to make a feel-good tune about the start of a relationship to reflect all the excitement that comes with catching feelings,” says Summer.

The track is produced by Livingstone Brown (Ed Sheeran, Corrine Bailey Rae, Beenie Man, Maxi Priest).

Summer grew up in a family with a diverse musical background. She first garnered attention with two features on the Behind Every Great City EP from NEXXT Step.

Summer released her debut EP Summary soon after and picked up support from Jess Iszatt at BBC Introducing London, 1Xtra, Rinse FM and Reprezent.