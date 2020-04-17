Listen: Justin Jesso unleashes new single If You’re Meant to Come Back

US Grammy-nominated artist Justin Jesso has unleashed his powerful and raw new song If You’re Meant to Come Back.

The touching new single pairs Justin’s emotive vocal with a piano melody and subtle beats. It’s a song about moving on, letting go and never losing hope – as painful as the circumstances may seem at first, because some scars heal while waiting for the happy ending.

Take a listen to the track:

“I’m always looking for answers and there’s one thing I’ve learned: You shouldn’t demand things from life too stubbornly”, says Justin. “Everything happens when it’s supposed to happen. The universe follows its own rules. The more desperate you wait or hope for something, the longer it might take. You have to be patient. Music has always helped me to better understand my emotions. Today, I’m glad if I’m able to support people and touch their lives with my songs.”

If You’re Meant to Come Back to me follow’s Justin’s chart smash Stargazing with Kygo, where he was the featured vocalist and the releases Getting Closer, As Far As Feelings Go with Alle Farben, the Nina Nesbitt collaboration Let It Be Me and Bigger Than with Seeb.

As a songwriter Justin was nominated for a Latin Grammy as a co-writer for Ricky Martin’s smash-hit Vente Pa’Ca with Maluma.

With almost 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Justin is building a huge global fanbase and this new track shows a completely different side of him.