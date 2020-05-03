Listen: Doktor debuts new song The Baddest

Doktor has dropped new track The Baddest.

Available to stream and download now, The Baddest is the follow-up to Flex ‘n’ Bounce, which earned BBC Radio 1 airplay from Toddla T. Watch the video for the track below:

“My last single Flex ‘n’ Bounce was more of a feel good track for everyone to dance to, now back to the females The Baddest I made this for all females to feel comfortable and sexy in what ever they wear, its not about how you look its about how you feel which makes you “The Baddest” ” says Doktor.

The Baddest mixes sleek sensual sounds, with bashment rhythms, R&B grooves and Doktor’s killer vocals, and is produced by Collarge. The video was filmed in Jamaica and sees a dancer vibing to the track.

Doktor was born in Jamaica but now lives in London. He’s collaborated with the likes of Chase & Status, Tyga, Sigma, Flux Pavilion, Lokate, DJ Friction and Spice.