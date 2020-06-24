Listen: Dannii Minogue debuts 2020 version of classic hit All I Wanna Do

Dannii Minogue has released a 2020 version of her 1997 Top 5 hit All I Wanna Do for Pride Month 2020.

The new version features brand new vocals from Dannii, alongside a stirring and dramatic production from Ian Masterson. Watch the lyric video below:

Dannii says, “This is a completely new take on All I Wanna Do for 2020 – a year when, globally, we’ve not been able to hold and touch the ones we love. All I want to do with this track is spread some sparkly cheer for Global Pride 2020. Wherever you are in the world, Pride celebrations this year will be vastly different to what we would have anticipated even six months ago. My hope is we can still connect with one another and create some memories that comfort us and bring smiles.”

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is using the original All I Wanna Do as the soundtrack to their virtual parade for Global Pride taking place on line this Saturday.

A new All I Wanna Do 2020 – The Remixes EP will be released on 27th June. It will feature fresh mixes from Trouser Enthusiasts and Bright Light, Bright Light.

Producer Ian Masterson says: “I can’t quite believe it’s been 23 years since I did the Trouser Enthusiasts mixes on the original release of ‘All I Wanna Do’. It seems our sound has come full circle again and now a new generation of clubbers are discovering pop trance. It was exciting to brush off the cobwebs and get back on the dance floor. Dannii and I have made a lot of music in the intervening years so it’s a joy to return to where we first started out and update this track for 2020.”

All I Wanna Do was written by Brian Higgins, Stuart McLennan, Tim Powell and Matt Gray for Dannii’s third studio album Girl. It is officially Dannii’s best selling single in UK, reaching No.4 on the Official Single Chart.