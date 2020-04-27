Lilla Vargen shares new track Love You Twice

Lilla Vargen has shared the studio version of her track Love You Twice, a song that’s become a firm favourite at her live shows.

The follow-up to Cold, which was featured as part of Mollie King’s Best New Pop on Radio 1, Love You Twice was written by Lilla and is a showcase for the full power of her voice. Watch the lyric video below:

The track is produced by MyRiot (London Grammar, Halsey).

“I wrote this song in my room on my guitar about a year ago. Love You Twice is about having a second chance with someone and trying to find the common ground that you build that relationship on. I put it in my live set towards the end of last year and it always got a beautiful reaction, so I’m really excited to share the studio version with everyone” says Lilla.

Lilla hails from Ballymena but is now based in London Early tracks such as Why Wait, Solitary, and Downtown have accumulated millions of streams.

Although Lilla’s headline tour has been rescheduled to October and you can see her at:

12th – Brighton, Komedia

13th – London, Lafayette (upgraded venue)

17th – Edinburgh, The Mash House

20th – Belfast, Voodoo (added date)

21st – Dublin, Whelan’s (upgraded venue)