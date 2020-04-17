Music News

Lawson are back with new single Lovers – watch the video

Lawson
Peter Neill / Shoot The Sound
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Frank Turner announces new album Live In Newcastle
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you