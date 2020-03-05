Lady Gaga announces The Chromatica Ball Tour dates for summer

Lady Gaga has announced that she will hit the road this summer for The Chromatica Ball Tour.

The 6-city worldwide limited run of shows will kick off on 24th July at Stade de France in Paris. It will then move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on 30th July, Boston’s Fenway Park on 5th August, Toronto’s The Rogers Centre on 9th August and Wrigley Field in Chicago on 14th August.

The fun finishes on 19th August MetLife Stadium in E. Rutherford, New Jersey.

Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday 13th March for Paris, London and Toronto and the remaining three dates go on sale on Monday 16th March.

The tour follows the release of Lady Gaga’s latest single Stupid Love and the announcement that her album Chromatica will be released on 10th April. We recently looked at her Top 10 best songs in celebration of the new music.

The full dates are:

24th July – Paris, France – Stade de France

30th July – London, U.K. – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

5th Aug – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

9th Aug – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

14th Aug – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

19th Aug – E. Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

In London, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday 13th March at 10am at https://www.livenation.co.uk.

Fans can get priority access to tickets by pre-ordering Lady Gaga’s upcoming album from the Official Lady Gaga Store by 5pm GMT on 9th March. Fans who have already ordered from the official store will be automatically eligible for the pre-order offer. This presale will go live on 10 March at 9am GMT and pre-sale codes will be emailed prior to the pre-sale start. Limit 2 tickets per purchaser.

Each Ticket Purchase to The Chromatica Ball in the U.K. will include a donation to Born This Way Foundation.