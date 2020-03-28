LadBaby’s Pub Lock-In launches tonight

LadBaby is looking to raise the nation’s spirits by launching the first LadBaby’s Pub Lock-In tonight.

Following two consecutive Christmas number one singles – I Love Sausage Rolls and We Built This City on Sausage Rolls – LadBaby (Mark Hoyle) and LadBabyMum (Roxanne Hoyle) bring the pub to your living room with a fun-filled evening of festivities on Facebook and YouTube from 9pm.

They commented, “Starting tonight at 9pm, we are the nation’s landlords as we launch our first ever LadBaby’s Pub Lock-In on Facebook and YouTube. At a time when community spirit and togetherness couldn’t be more needed, we’re throwing open the doors to our pub (garden shed) and inviting the nation to join us for 30 minutes of fun and entertainment to lift the spirits of everyone who needs it.

With borrowed furniture from our local boozer, a special celebrity guest singing performing live from their living room, a quick-fire pub quiz and even an attempt to learn a new bar trick, we’re going to try to spread a bit of positivity to the UK. So whether you’re a parent tired after a week of home schooling your kids, an NHS hero fighting the virus on the frontlines or just someone looking for some company on a Saturday night, we’re here and ready to spread the love online!”

Join in from 9pm tonight on Facebook and YouTube.

Originally from Nottingham, LadBaby lives in Hertfordshire with his wife LadBabyMum and their two children, Phoenix and Kobe. Supported by his family, LadBaby started documenting his journey to responsible parenthood in 2016, with his Facebook page and YouTube channel charting his transition from lad-to-dad. His social media channels now boast more than 6.2 million followers, with his weekly videos reaching millions of people around the world.