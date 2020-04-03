LadBaby‘s Pub Lock-in continues tomorrow night with special guest Scarlett Moffatt.

The fun-filled 30 minutes of games, quizzes, laughter and light entertainment will stream live on Facebook and YouTube from 9pm. The first Pub Lock-in has had almost 1 million viewers.

LadBaby commented: “At a time when community spirit and togetherness couldn’t be more needed, we’re throwing open the doors to our pub (garden shed) and inviting the nation to join us for 30 minutes of fun and entertainment to lift the spirits of everyone who needs it.

With borrowed furniture from our local boozer, a special celebrity guest, a quick-fire pub quiz and even an attempt to learn a new bar trick, we’re going to try to spread a bit of positivity to the UK. So whether you’re a parent tired after a week of home schooling your kids, an NHS hero fighting the virus on the frontlines or just someone looking for some company on a Saturday night, we’re here and ready to spread the love online!”

The Pub Lock-in attempts to bring the pub to your living room while we’re all on lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LadBaby has achieved chart success with two consecutive Christmas number ones – I Love Sausage Rolls and We Built This City on Sausage Rolls. Both singles were released to benefit The Trussell Trust’s mission to end the need for food banks in the UK.