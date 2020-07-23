Kylie Minogue debuts new single Say Something

Kylie Minogue has released her new single Say Something following its world premiere on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

Say Something is produced by long-time collaborator Biff Stannard and it’s the lead track from the pop icon’s forthcoming album Disco, released on 6th November 2020. Take a listen to the song below:

Disco is Kylie’s first album since 2018’s Golden, which hit number one in the UK and Australia. The album is available to pre-order at Kylie’s official store now.

The visual concepts for DISCO were created by Kylie with creative director Kate Moross and video director Sophie Muller. The music video for Say Something has been filmed and will debut in the next couple of weeks.

Kylie’s singles have spent over 300 weeks in the Official UK Singles Chart Top 40 and she has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide. She has multiple awards and accolades to her name, including 3 BRIT Awards, 2 MTV Music Awards and a Grammy. Her 2019 Glastonbury performance was the most-watched TV moment in the festival’s history.