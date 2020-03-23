Kiddo joins forces with Jim Ouma for new track Bang My Head

Stockholm artist and songwriter Kiddo has teamed up with producer-duo Jim Ouma for new track Bang My Head.

The follow-up to Letting Go with Hogland, Coming Down with Gashi and Drunk and I Miss You, Bang My Head combines urban influences and vintage vibes with pop. Watch the animated video, created by Kiddo, below:

Bang My Head is a song that reflects on conflict in a relationship.

“Everyone has been through this,” says Kiddo. “You’re totally in love and want to grow together and experience something new. You’ve invested so much into this relationship, but the other person just can’t keep up. You feel like you’re constantly banging your head against the wall. I’ve had relationships like that too, where you feel like you have to run away to avoid being suffocated by it.”

“With every new song, it is important for me to realise my own concept of what modern pop is,” she explains. “To find new and interesting sounds in a world where everyone thinks that everything in music has already been said, you have to approach it in a fresh way. My songs are contemporary and forward-thinking, but you can also just play them on an acoustic guitar. The combination of a classic pop song approach with new sounds and beats is my musical vision.”

Jim Ouma is an artist project by the legendary hip hop producers, Astma & Rocwell. They are also known for their internationally successful band – NONONO, who reached Top 40 US charts with their hit single Pumpin Blood.