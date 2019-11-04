Kesha to release new album High Road in January

Kesha will release new album High Road on 10th January 2020 it has been announced.

Arriving via Kemosabe/RCA Records, the album is the follow-up to 2017’s Grammy-nominated Rainbow. For the album Kesha has collaborated with the likes of John Hill, Dan Reynolds, Stuart Crichton, Jeff Bhasker, Drew Pearson, Brian Wilson, Sturgill Simpson, Nate Ruess, Justin Tranter, Stint, Wrabel, and her mother Pebe Sebert.

The first single from the album is Raising Hell featuring Big Freedia. The song was co-written with Wrabel, Sean Douglas and Stint and produced by Stint and Omega.

Sonically the song is a club-ready track that opens with piano before transforming into a banger. The video for the song, where Kesha plays a televangelist converted to the playful church of partying, is directed by Luke Gilford.

Over her career to date Kesha has sold more than 14 million total album equivalents worldwide, has approximately 6.9 billion audio streams and 1.7 billion video streams worldwide, and has had 9 Top 10 hits on The Billboard Hot 100, including four #1 singles at Top 40 Radio.

The track listing for High Road is:

1. Tonight

2. My Own Dance

3. Raising Hell feat. Big Freedia

4. High Road

5. Shadow

6. Honey

7. Cowboy Blues

8. Resentment feat. Sturgill Simpson & Brian Wilson

9. Little Bit Of Love

10. Birthday Suit

11. Kinky feat. Ke$ha

12. Potato Song (Cuz I Want To)

13. BFF feat. Wrabel

14. Father Daughter Dance

15. Chasing Thunder