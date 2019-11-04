Music News

Kesha to release new album High Road in January

Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Phil Collins to reissue ...But Seriously on vinyl this month
Next Article
Seth Lakeman to release new album A Pilgrim's Tale in February

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you