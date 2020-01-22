Kendrick Lamar announced as a BST Hyde Park 2020 headliner

Kendrick Lamar has been announced as the fourth headliner for BST Hyde Park this summer.

The songwriter, producer, poet, musician, multiple Grammy Award winner and hip hop royalty will perform on Sunday 5th July 2020. He will be joined by James Blake and Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard, with more names to be announced.

Over his career to date Kendrick Lamar has received 173 awards from 390 nominations. He has 13 Grammy Awards, six Billboard Music Awards and the ASCAP Vanguard Award for his work as a composer. Kendrick received the Pulitzer Prize for music in 2018, as the first non-classical or jazz artist to win the prestigious prize.

He’s worked with Dr Dre, U2, James Blake, fellow BST headliner Taylor Swift, Sia, Travis Scott and SZA – who featured on the hit All The Stars for the Black Panther soundtrack in 2018, which Kendrick co-produced.

Kendrick joins previously announced headliners Little Mix (4th July), Pearl Jam (10th July) and Taylor Swift (11th July). Pearl Jam is already completely sold out.

Tickets for Kendrick Lamar are on general sale Friday 24th January at 10am. Ticket prices start at £65 + Booking Fee. Visit https://www.bst-hydepark.com/ for more details.