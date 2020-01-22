Music News

Kendrick Lamar announced as a BST Hyde Park 2020 headliner

Kendrick Lamar
Interscope
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
AmericanaFest UK returns to London this month
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you