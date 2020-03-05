Katy Perry’s biggest songs ranked as she announces pregnancy and releases new single

It’s been a big week for Katy Perry fans. Not only has Katy released a gorgeous new ballad Never Worn White, she also teases us at the end of the video by revealing a baby bump. Something she later confirmed in a video message alongside the fact that her new album could also be coming this summer. Watch her new video below:

I’ve delved back into Katy’s rather large collection of hits to pick my favourite 10. Do you agree? Let me know @Entfocusmusic

10. Chained To The Rhythm



The lead single from the Witness album, was more subtle than Katy’s usual lead singles and takes a good hard look at society today. The video mixes futuristic with 50s to create a dystopian theme park.

9. Swish Swish



I wonder if Witness might have performed better if they’d released Swish Swish as the second single rather than Bon Appetit. Although I’m not a massive fan of the video, I love the 90s dance retro beats of this track.

8. Never Really Over



Katy made a triumphant return in 2019 with this banger. It peaked at 12 on the UK charts which is no mean feat for a lady of a certain age in pop nowadays. I think it deserved to go much higher but hey, hey, hey that’s the way it is. The video showed Katy at a retreat for broken hearts. Surely this track will be included in the forthcoming album alongside Small Talk and Harley’s In Hawaii?

7. Teenage Dream



Nearly every song on the Teenage Dream album could’ve been a single and quite a lot were when you add in the Complete Confection version. The title track sums up the whole feel of the album, nostalgia and young love.

6. TGIF



This has to be my favourite Katy Perry video. For me it really elevated the song (like most of her videos do actually) and showcased her comedy acting skills – why hasn’t she landed a role in a rom-com yet? Watch out for cameos from Hanson, Kenny G, Debbie Gibson, Kevin McHale, Rebecca Black and more.

5. Dark Horse



This track started life as a teaser track for Katy’s third album Prism, but due to it’s popularity was soon promoted to a single proper following Roar and Unconditionally. Trip-pop beats and the lack of a chorus make this slightly unusual in Katy’s canon but it is a sure fire bop all the same.

4. Roar



How do you follow the album of your career? With a full out statement song that shows you’re not done yet. Roar gave Katy her fourth UK number 1 and gave us another anthem to sing along too.

3. Firework



With the immortal line ‘do you ever feel like a plastic bag’ this empowering track came with an equally strong video about being yourself and letting your light shine bright. It is one of only two Katy tracks to sell over a million copies in the UK despite never reaching Number 1.

2. California Gurls



Katy really stepped up her pop superstar status with California Gurls. She couldn’t have been more manga if she tried with her blue hair and candy floss clouds. This was a proper popstar right here and this song kicked off the Teenage Dream era with a bang. Having Snoop Dogg didn’t hurt either, still love how Katy flicks sand in his face at the end of the video.

1. Hot N Cold



This is the song that made me sit up and pay attention to Katy. I Kissed A Girl was a big hit and it’s not a bad song at all, but it just felt a bit gimmicky and characterless to me. However, as soon as I heard the start of Hot N Cold I was hooked, then came the video and her personality just oozed out of the screen. It still sounds fresh today.

There were so many songs that could easily find a space in this Top 10, for example ET, One That Got Away and Feels, which just goes to show what a great popstar Katy Perry is. I’m definitely looking forward to album Number 5 and hope she has a song ready that could knock Hot N Cold off the top of my list.

Katy Perry’s new song Never Worn White is out now.