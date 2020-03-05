Music News

Katy Perry’s biggest songs ranked as she announces pregnancy and releases new single

Katy Perry
Virgin EMI
Gary James

Previous Article
Lady Gaga announces The Chromatica Ball Tour dates for summer
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you