Katy Perry sets August release for new album Smile

Katy Perry will release new album Smile on 14th August 2020 through Capital Records / EMI Records.

The follow-up to 2017’s Witness, Smile will feature the singles Daisies, Never Really Over, Harleys in Hawaii and new single, and title track, Smile. Listen to Smile below:

Smile is an infectious, life-affirming new single brimming with gratitude and suggests that setbacks often turn out to be blessings in disguise.

“I wrote this song when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life,” says Katy. “When I listen to it now, it’s a great reminder that I made it through. It’s three minutes of energizing hopefulness.”

Fans can pre-order exclusive Smile-themed merchandise bundles now at http://katy.to/KPshopPR.

Daisies, the single prior to Smile, has had more than 125 million combined global streams. It is now top 10 at Hot AC radio and last week Katy shared an acoustic version of the song.

Katy recently co-headlined the recent Democracy Summer 2020 livestream. The event kicked off a campaign to register 200,000 new voters this summer, led by a coalition that includes Rock the Vote, Voto Latino Foundation, When We All Vote, March For Our Lives and others.