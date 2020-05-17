Katy Perry returns with new single Daisies

Katy Perry has released her new single Daisies and the music video for it.

The track is lifted from her forthcoming as-yet-untitled album, which is due for release on 14th August 2020. Daisies is a celebration of the resilience of the human spirit in the face of cynicism and adversity.

Watch the video below:

The video was directed by filmmaker Liza Voloshin and shot from a safe social distance. It features a pregnant Katy performing in a natural setting. Daisies was produced by The Monsters & Strangerz (Zedd, Halsey, Maroon 5). Katy wrote the song with Jon Bellion, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Michael Pollack and The Monsters’ Jordan K. Johnson and Stefan Johnson.

In celebration of the song’s release fans can visit Katy’s digital flower shop, Katy’s Daisies, where they can send virtual bouquets and messages to friends and loved ones.

Katy will perform Daisies on the American Idol season finale tonight (17th May).