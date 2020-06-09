Kane Brown releases new single Worldwide Beautiful

Kane Brown has released his timely new track Worldwide Beautiful, which comes as protestors across the world are battling racism and inequality.

The song was written by Kane, Shy Carter, Ryan Hurd and Jordan Schmidt. It was produced by Dan Huff.

Take a listen below:

Worldwide Beautiful will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of America to advocate for justice and equality for the millions of youth that are counting on us. Find out more about the Boys and Girls Club of America.

The new track comes after the release of recent single Cool Again. It’s also the title track of Kane’s current worldwide tour, which saw him perform in the UK for the first time earlier this year.

Kane also recently released Last Time I Say Sorry, a collaboration with John Legend.