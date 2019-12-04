Junodream release animated video for As Far As I See

London alt-rockers Junodream have released the animated video for their single As Far As I See.

As Far As I See showcases a different side to Junodream than heard on previous singles Limiter and Nobody Wants You. Watch the video below:

Guitarist Dougal Gray explains, “AFAIS is a song from the view of someone who’s been humiliated and wants to correct scores. But hate is a heavy thing to carry and ultimately leads nowhere. The animation reflects this: it’s like a paranoia-driven ‘catch me if you can’. We follow a character on a mission driven by anger but this only sends him round in circles”.

As Far As I See, Limiter and Nobody Wants You all feature on Junodream’s second EP Isn’t It Lovely (To Be Alone), which is released on 6th December.

Junodream are comprised of Ed Vyvyan (vocals), Dougal Gray (guitar), Tom Rea (guitar), Will Ryder (bass) and Jake Gidley (drums). They will play the Communion presents X-Posure Winter party at London Omeara on 23rd January, curated by Radio X’s John Kennedy.