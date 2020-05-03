JP Saxe and Julia Michaels enlist all-star collaborators for new version of If The World Was Ending

JP Saxe and Julia Michaels have released a new video for their hit duet If The World Was Ending.
The new version is to help support the international medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in its global response to COVID-19. Watch the video below:
MSF is caring for patients suffering from COVID-19, offering health education and mental health support, and providing training for vital infection control measures in health facilities around the world. JP, Julia, and Sony Music Entertainment will donate all proceeds from the video to Doctors Without Borders.
The video features huge stars including Keith Urban, H.E.R., Sam Smith and Niall Horan.
Say JP and Julia: “We are so grateful for the incredible work being done by those on the frontlines during this global pandemic. We asked some of our friends to sing this song with us to help benefit an organization very close to our hearts, Doctors Without Borders, where all proceeds received by Sony Music and the artists from the video will be donated. At a time when it can sometimes feel like ‘the world is ending,’ we thank all of the healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers who are helping so many people in need. Please stay home, stay safe (and don’t actually go over!).”
Below is the full list of artists featured in the video (in order of appearance):
H.E.R.
Niall Horan
Keith Urban
FINNEAS
Alessia Cara
Jason Derulo
Kesha
Zara Larsson
Kelsea Ballerini
Sam Smith
The Rose
Anthony Ramos
Pink Sweat$
Jordan Davis
Sasha Sloan
Anne-Marie
Noah Cyrus
Lindsey Stirling
Fletcher
Sabrina Carpenter
Evaluna Montaner
Camilo
Sam Nelson Harris (X Ambassadors)
Maeta
Mau y Ricky
Florida Georgia Line
Julia Michaels
JP Saxe