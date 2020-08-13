Jones unleashes new track Camera Flash

Jones has release new single Camera Flash, the follow-up to recent release Giving It Up.

Camera Flash features soaring disco synths, pulsating electro-pop and sparkling flashbacks to the ‘90s R&B golden era. Watch the video below:

Jones commented, “As a woman, especially in my late teens and early twenties, I met guys that I guess just wanted an easy, disposable thing and I was frustrated with that. I see the value in getting to know someone and I’ve always been more of a relationship person.”

The music video was directed by Nathan Killham and Franklin and Marchetta, and produced by KODE Media. It was filmed during the pandemic, closely adhering to social distancing.

Camera Flash is launched alongside the new B-side Brittle. Written by Jones and produced by Family Time, Jones explains, “It’s the only song I’ve written where I cried during the process. I’ve kept the original vocal because there was no way I’d be able to recapture that emotion”.

Jones was raised by her mother in Aldgate to a soundtrack of Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Stevie Wonder and Bob Marley. She first discovered her love of songwriting as a teenager, with a nearby community arts centre the focal point of her early creativity.