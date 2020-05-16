Jones returns with new single Giving It Up

Jones has debut new single Giving It Up, which arrives three-and-a-half-years after the release of her debut album.

Giving It Up is a sultry soulful pop belter that offers a feel-good take on the loved-up anthem. The track with the rising producer/artist Fyfe (Kimbra, Foxes) and Mike Spencer (Rudimental, Zara Larsson, Tom Walker).

Jones explains, “Giving It Up is a chocolate addiction confessional turned audio diary entry about a story where I found love in a very unexpected person… it also feels like the start of summer.”

The track’s accompanying video focuses on Jones looking elegant and stylish on a beachfront location. The visuals chart the natural beauty of how a variety of types of weather impacts upon the coast, from hazy sunshine to sweeping clouds to sudden strikes of lightning.

The video was directed by the Bosnian-Canadian filmmaker and musician Nina Ljeti and edited by Vern Moen.

Jones was raised by her mother in Aldgate, London. They spent her childhood immersed in the music of Stevie Wonder and Bob Marley, while JONES’ early idols included Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston.