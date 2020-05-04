Jonathan Antoine to release new album Going the Distance in June

Jonathan Antoine, who rose to fame on Britain’s Got Talent aged 17 in 2021, is releasing new album Going the Distance on 5th June 2020.

Having spent the past 3 years working on new music with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Jonathan has teamed up with producer Gregg Field for Going the Distance. The album is Jonathan’s fifth and comes 8 years after his debut.

“When I started, I was completely green,” Jonathan says. “I didn’t know how the industry works or how a record is created. I followed instructions and, occasionally, felt it was to the detriment of performance or myself. You’re not necessarily in control of your own destiny. You’re at the mercy of many, many hands.

“Going the Distance feels like me on a record. It’s not necessarily my story. It’s a story about anyone who feels downtrodden or disenfranchised. Most people feel like outsiders. We’re as flawed as each other and, if we come together, we’re a little less of those flaws. We can make each other better than we can be individually.”

The track listing for Going the Distance is:

1. Go the Distance

2. Can You Feel The Love Tonight?

3. Baby Mine

4. Compass (I Will Lead You Home)

5. Moon River

6. Summertime

7. Unchained Melody

8. Country Roads

9. Empty Chairs at Empty Tables

10. Amor ti vieta

11. Caruso

12. Nessun dorma