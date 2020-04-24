JoJo shares new track Lonely Hearts ahead of new album good to know next week

JoJo has released new track Lonely Hearts, the latest song from her new album good to know, which arrives next Friday (1st May) on Clover Music / Warner Records.

Lonely Hearts follows the release of single Man. You can take a listen to the new track below:

“This song continues the journey of self-love that I’ve been on,” explains JoJo. “Realizing that while temptation and self-doubt may arise, at the end of the day, choosing self-preservation over toxic relationships is what I’m doing in my life right now.”

Fans can expect a mix of raw and reckless attitude with introspective R&B, captivating hooks, and lush harmonics when good to know arrives next week. JoJo has worked with producers Doc McKinney (The Weeknd, Santigold), Lido (Halsey, Chance The Rapper), and 30 Roc (Roddy Ricch, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B) on the record.

In September JoJo is due to come to the UK for a headline tour. The dates are:

2nd – Glasgow, Old Fruitmarket

3rd – Manchester, O2 Ritz

6th – London, Roundhouse

8th – Birmingham, O2 Institute

9th – Brighton, Concorde 2