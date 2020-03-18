JoJo releases new single Man and confirms September UK tour

JoJo has released her fiery new single Man, taken from her upcoming album good to know.

Man is an an empowering track that finds JoJo committed to enjoying being single until she finds a partner who is truly worthwhile. Watch the video for the song below:

The video is directed by Marc Klasfeld (Katy Perry, Jay-Z) and it features JoJo with her friends Tinashe, Ari Lennox, Francia Raisa, JoJo Gomez and JinJoo (of DNCE) celebrating their independence alongside her.

Man is the official single from JoJo’s upcoming new album good to know, which is set for release on 1st May on Clover Music / Warner Records. It features production from Doc McKinney (The Weeknd, Santigold), Lido (Halsey, Chance The Rapper) and 30 Roc (Roddy Ricch, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B).

JoJo elaborates, “I called the album good to know because of everything I’ve learned in the past few years – every piece of feedback, criticism (internal or external), whatever it is – it’s all just information. And it’s all good! I’ve been lucky to have the space to reflect on my own journey up to now, and I hope people can take comfort in the fact that I am not anywhere near perfect, and I will never sugar-coat anything. We are all constantly living and learning, and that’s what makes this life so fun.”

JoJo will be in the UK in September for a headline tour. You can catch her at the following dates:

September

2nd – Glasgow, Old Fruitmarket

3rd – Manchester, O2 Ritz

6th – London, Roundhouse

8th – Birmingham, O2 Institute

Visit https://www.iamjojoofficial.com/ for a full list of dates and ticket information.