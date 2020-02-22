JoJo announces new album good to know and US headline tour dates

JoJo will release her new album good to know this spring on Clover Music/Warner Records.

For the record JoJo has worked with producers Doc McKinney (The Weeknd, Santigold), Lido (Halsey, Chance The Rapper), and 30 Roc (Roddy Ricch, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B). The album is described as an ’emotionally honest body of work centered around her new-found confidence, both musically and personally’.

JoJo explains, “I called the album good to know because of everything I’ve learned in the past few years – every piece of feedback, criticism (internal or external), whatever it is – it’s all just information. And it’s all good! I’ve been lucky to have the space to reflect on my own journey up to now, and I hope people can take comfort in the fact that I am not anywhere near perfect, and I will never sugarcoat anything. We are all constantly living and learning, and that’s what makes this life so fun.”

In support of the record, JoJo is heading out on a 20+ date tour in the US that kicks off on 21st April in Seattle. Tickets will go on pre-sale on Monday 24th February and general sale of 28th February.

The full list of North American dates is:

April 21 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

April 22 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

April 25 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

April 27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

April 28 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

April 30 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

May 1 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

May 4 – Dallas, TX – Canton Hall

May 5 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

May 8 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

May 10 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

May 12 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

May 14 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

May 15 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

May 17 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 19 – Boston, MA – Royale

May 20 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

May 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

May 23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

May 27 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

May 28 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

May 30 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue