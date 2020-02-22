JoJo announces new album good to know and US headline tour dates

JoJo will release her new album good to know this spring on Clover Music/Warner Records.
For the record JoJo has worked with producers Doc McKinney (The Weeknd, Santigold), Lido (Halsey, Chance The Rapper), and 30 Roc (Roddy Ricch, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B). The album is described as an ’emotionally honest body of work centered around her new-found confidence, both musically and personally’.
JoJo explains, “I called the album good to know because of everything I’ve learned in the past few years – every piece of feedback, criticism (internal or external), whatever it is – it’s all just information. And it’s all good! I’ve been lucky to have the space to reflect on my own journey up to now, and I hope people can take comfort in the fact that I am not anywhere near perfect, and I will never sugarcoat anything. We are all constantly living and learning, and that’s what makes this life so fun.”
In support of the record, JoJo is heading out on a 20+ date tour in the US that kicks off on 21st April in Seattle. Tickets will go on pre-sale on Monday 24th February and general sale of 28th February.
The full list of North American dates is:
April 21 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
April 22 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
April 25 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
April 27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
April 28 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
April 30 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
May 1 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
May 4 – Dallas, TX – Canton Hall
May 5 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
May 8 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom
May 10 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
May 12 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
May 14 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
May 15 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
May 17 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
May 19 – Boston, MA – Royale
May 20 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
May 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts
May 23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
May 27 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre
May 28 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
May 30 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue