JC Stewart unveils the music video for Lying That You Love Me

JC Stewart has released the music video for his current track Lying That You Love Me.

The official video cuts between two connected narrative strands. In the first, JC and a girl (played by Clea Martin) are enjoying the carefree rush and excitement of blooming young love. But in the other, he’s home alone following their split, reflecting on what might’ve been.

Bittersweet, sorrowful yet also optimistic for what’s to come, Sophie King’s video gets to the heart of why the singer-songwriter is connecting with a young audience.

JC recently played a MTV Push event alongside Yungblud, Raye and Lily Moore, and previewed his European headline date in May by embarking upon The Secret Tour Before The Real Tour.

May – Headline Tour

9th – Germany, Berlin, Musik Und Frieden

11th – Germany, Cologne, Blue Shell (SOLD OUT)

12th – Germany, Hamburg, Nochtspeicher

13th – Denmark, Copenhagen, Vega

15th – The Netherlands, Paradiso Noord

16th – Belgium, Antwerp, Zappa

18th – France, Paris, Les Etoiles

20th – England, London, Scala

27th – Ireland, Dublin, Academy

28th – Northern Ireland, Belfast, The Limelight (SOLD OUT)

June

10th – Norway, Bergenfest

14th – UK, Isle of Wight Festival

19th – Netherlands, Pinkpop Festival

20th – Germany, Hurricane Festival

21st – Germany, Southside Festival

July

2nd – 5th – Belgium, Rock Werchter 2020

17th – Latvia, Positivus Festival

24th – Finland, Qstock