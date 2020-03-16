JC Stewart unveils the music video for Lying That You Love Me

JC Stewart has released the music video for his current track Lying That You Love Me.
The official video cuts between two connected narrative strands. In the first, JC and a girl (played by Clea Martin) are enjoying the carefree rush and excitement of blooming young love. But in the other, he’s home alone following their split, reflecting on what might’ve been.
Bittersweet, sorrowful yet also optimistic for what’s to come, Sophie King’s video gets to the heart of why the singer-songwriter is connecting with a young audience.
JC recently played a MTV Push event alongside Yungblud, Raye and Lily Moore, and previewed his European headline date in May by embarking upon The Secret Tour Before The Real Tour.
May – Headline Tour
9th – Germany, Berlin, Musik Und Frieden
11th – Germany, Cologne, Blue Shell (SOLD OUT)
12th – Germany, Hamburg, Nochtspeicher
13th – Denmark, Copenhagen, Vega
15th – The Netherlands, Paradiso Noord
16th – Belgium, Antwerp, Zappa
18th – France, Paris, Les Etoiles
20th – England, London, Scala
27th – Ireland, Dublin, Academy
28th – Northern Ireland, Belfast, The Limelight (SOLD OUT)
June
10th – Norway, Bergenfest
14th – UK, Isle of Wight Festival
19th – Netherlands, Pinkpop Festival
20th – Germany, Hurricane Festival
21st – Germany, Southside Festival
July
2nd – 5th – Belgium, Rock Werchter 2020
17th – Latvia, Positivus Festival
24th – Finland, Qstock