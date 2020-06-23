JC Stewart releases fiery video for I Need You To Hate Me

JC Stewart has released the attention-grabbing video for his latest single I Need You To Hate Me.

The video explores the darker themes of the song and it features JC with Emilia Jones from the Netflix hit Locke & Key. It opens with a car on fire and sees the couple lost in a derelict building.

Watch it below:

The video was directed by Charlie Sarsfield, whose credits include Stormzy, Sam Fender and Dermot Kennedy.

JC commented, “Honestly, when I asked if we could set a car on fire outside an old country house I was half-joking. But here we are. I’m so proud of this video and it represents everything I want this song to be. Epic, emotional, ambitious. It was amazing to have Emilia Jones involved as well. She’s an UNBELIEVABLE actress so it was honour that she said yes! Hope you enjoy!”

I Need You To Hate Me has picked up BBC Radio 1 play from Scott Mills and elevated the young pop singer-songwriter to 2 million monthly listeners at Spotify.