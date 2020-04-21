Jason Mraz to release new album Look For The Good in June

Jason Mraz has announced that he release new album Look For The Good on 19th June 2020 through BMG.

To celebrate the announcement Jason has debuted the title track from the record, which is available to stream and download now. You can take a listen to it below:

Through his music, Jason has always focused on bringing optimism and positivity to the world and that’s a message we need more than ever right now.

“I never imagined a year ago when I wrote this album how timely its message would be,” said Jason. “Regardless of a pandemic, people around the globe need constant hope. Period. I believe that can be self-generated by seeing good in everything, especially in the midst of tragedy and fear. I’ve always been an optimist in my life and in my music, and my hope with this album is that it inspires others to look at these dark times and witness the good that human beings are doing for their families and for each other. To look for the good is to practice gratitude. For me, I am grateful for the technologies that allow me to record and share my musical thoughts and grateful to the ears and hearts that feel them.”

The track was written by Michael Goldwasser (Matisyahu, Steel Pulse, Toots and the Maytals, and Easy Star All-Stars), Raining Jane, Abby Dorsey (MC Flow), Jeff Berkley and Jason. Goldwasser produced Look For The Good at Jason’s home studio in Southern California.

Look For The Good sees Jason fully embracing his career-long love for reggae music. The album features actress Tiffany Haddish and Jamaican reggae icon Sister Carol.

Jason originally revealed the news of the upcoming album on La La La Livestream, his weekly livestream via his YouTube channel, airing every Wednesday at 6pm BST / 1pm EST / 10am PST.

The track listing for Look For The Good is:

1. Look For The Good

2. Make Love

3. My Kind

4. Good Old Daze

5. You Do You (feat. Tiffany Haddish)

6. Wise Woman

7. Take The Music

8. Time Out (feat. Sister Carol)

9. DJ FM AM JJASON

10. Hearing Double

11. The Minute I Heard Of Love

12. Gratitude