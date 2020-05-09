Jason Mraz debuts new track Wise Woman

Jason Mraz has unveiled Wise Woman, the second song from upcoming album Look For The Good, released 19th June 2020.

The song was performed live on Live with Kelly and Ryan, with Jason performing remotely from his home. Take a listen to the song below:

“Wise Woman is a song about Mother Earth and the love and nourishment that comes from Women,” said Jason. “It focuses on an herb garden, a small example of Mother Earth’s ability to provide sustenance and healing. A Wise Woman is also a title given to an elder who has spent years working with plants and teaches others her wise ways, opening our eyes to the gifts of the natural world for a brighter and healthier future.”

The new song arrives as the single Look For The Good has been added to the Radio 2 playlist. Jason has been confirmed to perform a very special BBC Radio 2 House Music session and interview on Ken Bruce’s show on Thursday 21st May. He will perform from his home, an organic farm in Oceanside, California, and will be accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra in London.

Look For The Good is Jason’s seventh studio album and it captures his career-long love for reggae music. Film and TV star Tiffany Haddish and Jamaican reggae icon Sister Carol make guest appearances.