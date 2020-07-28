Jason Derulo debuts new single Take You Dancing

Jason Derulo has released his brand new single Take You Dancing.

Available via Atlantic Records on all digital platforms, the song is a Latin-inspired track accompanied by the official TikTok dance video. Watch it below:

“In these times, we all need a song that’s going to uplift us,” notes Derulo of his latest single. “Hopefully Take You Dancing can be a light in these trying days.”

Jason celebrated the track’s arrival with a live appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America Summer Concert Series on Friday.

One of TikTok’s top 20 superstars, Jason is the most active platinum-selling musician across the entire platform. Take You Dancing is the follow-up to Alok, Martin Jensen & Jason Derulo’s Don’t Cry For Me and Jason Derulo x Puri x Jhorrmountain’s club classic, Coño.

In addition, Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s Savage Love has proven a worldwide summer sensation, now boasting over 100 million global streams and counting.

Jason will next be seen on the big screen starring as soul legend Ron Isley in the upcoming biographical film, Spinning Gold.