Janet Jackson announces Black Diamond world tour and album

Janet Jackson has announced the North American leg of her Black Diamond World Tour.

The all-new production will feature new music from her upcoming album Black Diamond, due for release this year, along with songs from her back catalogue. There will be a special performance of Rhythm Nation 1814, which recently marked its 30th anniversary.

The tour is produced by Live Nation and kicks off on 24th June in Miami. It will trek across the U.S. and Canada including dates in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Toronto, Dallas, and many more. European dates and the rest of the world soon to be announced.

Over he career Janet has sold more than 185 million records worldwide and she’s one of the best-selling artists of all-time. She has won 5 Grammys, been nominated for 2 Emmys, won a Golden Globe Award and a nomination for an Academy Award, along with dozens of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

The list of dates for the Black Diamond World Tour so far is:

Wednesday 24 June 2020 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

Friday 26 June 2020 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Saturday 27 June 2020 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Monday 29 June 2020 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wednesday 1 July 2020 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Friday 3 July 2020 – New Orleans, LA – Essence Festival *

Sunday 5 July 2020 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Tuesday 7 July 2020 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Thursday 9 July 2020 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Friday 10 July 2020 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sunday 12 July 2020 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Tuesday 14 July 2020 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Friday 17 July 2020 – Mashantucket, CT – Resort Casino *

Saturday 18 July 2020 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tuesday 21 July 2020 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Wednesday 22 July 2020 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Friday 24 July 2020 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Saturday 25 July 2020 – Cincinnati, OH – Cincinnati Music Festival *

Monday 27 July 2020 – Chicago, IL, United Center

Tuesday 28 July 2020 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Friday 31 July 2020 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Saturday 1 August 2020 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Monday 3 August 2020 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wednesday 5 August 2020 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Friday 7 August 2020 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Sunday 9 August 2020 – Phoenix, AZ – Gila River Arena

Monday 10 August 2020 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University

Wednesday 12 August 2020 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

Saturday 15 August 2020 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Monday 17 August 2020 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Tuesday 18 August 2020 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Thursday 20 August 2020 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Saturday 22 August 2020 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sunday 23 August 2020 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

*Dates not produced by Live Nation