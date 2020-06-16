James Blunt to release Once Upon A Mind (Time Suspended Edition) this month

James Blunt is releasing Once Upon A Mind (Time Suspended Edition), an expanded version of his latest album on 26th June 2020.

The original release of the album is approaching Gold status in the UK. The new version features two new original demos and five acoustic versions of songs from the album.

Once Upon A Mind has so far spawned six singles including the lead track Cold, the ballad Monsters and current single The Greatest, which has a video that applauds the NHS and health workers in the frontlines, battling the coronavirus.

James’ classic 2004 debut album Back To Bedlam was recently named as one of the top ten best selling albums of that decade.

Over his career to date James has sold over 23 million albums, had a global smash hit with You’re Beautiful and showcased his wit and charm via his popular Twitter account.

The track listing for Once Upon A Mind (Time Suspended Edition) is:

1. Should I Give It All Up (demo)

2. Happier (demo)

3. The Truth (acoustic)

4. Cold (acoustic)

5. Champions (acoustic)

6. Monsters (acoustic)

7. 5 Miles (acoustic)

8. Halfway (acoustic)

9. The Truth

10. Cold

11. Champions

12. Monsters

13. Youngster

14. 5 Miles

15. How It Feels To Be Alive

16. I Told You

17. Halfway

18. Stop The Clock

19. The Greatest

The track listing for Once Upon A Mind (Time Suspended Edition) digital version is:

1. The Truth

2. Cold

3. Champions

4. Monsters

5. Youngster

6. 5 Miles

7. How It Feels To Be Alive

8. I Told You

9. Halfway

10. Stop The Clock

11. The Greatest

12. How It Feels To Be Alive (demo)

13. Happier (demo)

14. The Truth (acoustic)

15. Cold (acoustic)

16. Champions (acoustic)

17. Monsters (acoustic)

18. 5 Miles (acoustic)

19. Halfway (acoustic)