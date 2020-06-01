Jaime Wyatt announces August release for new album Neon Cross

Jaime Wyatt will release her new album Neon Cross in the UK on 21st August 2020.

The album was produced by Shooter Jennings (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker) and is Jaime’s first for New West Records. It features Shooter on the song Hurt So Bad and Neal Casal on guitar, harmonica, and wurlitzer in one of his final recordings before his death in August of 2019.

Neon Cross is the follow up to Jaime’s 2017 Felony Blues EP, which was named one of the best albums of the year by Rolling Stone Country, Vice/Noisey, Wide Open Country and more.

Talking about working with Shooter as a producer, Jaime said, “What really sold me on Shooter is that he understands grooves — he gets how to instruct a band to build a groove that is so powerful underneath a song. And it’s crazy because that’s what Waylon [Jennings, Shooter’s father] did. He always had these rad country songs with these super-weird, funky rock ‘n’ roll grooves under them. He would take things to interesting and unexpected places. Shooter has that same instinct.”

Jaime signed her first record label deal as a teenager, and achieved early success before losing that deal and being put through the music-industry wringer. Before she was even 21, she battled a nasty drug addiction and served close to a year in L.A. county jail for robbing her heroin dealer, and chronicled those experiences on her much-lauded 2017 EP, Felony Blues.

Prior to the release of the EP, Jaime relapsed and found herself again dependent on drugs and alcohol. Eleven days before its release date, Jaime’s father passed away and just a few months after, a close friend overdosed.

In recovery, Jaime came out as gay to family and friends and her experiences have informed the music she’s making.

The Neon Cross track listing is:

1. Sweet Mess

2. Neon Cross

3. L I V I N

4. Make Something Outta Me

5. By Your Side

6. Just A Woman (Featuring Jessi Colter)

7. Goodbye Queen

8. Mercy

9. Rattlesnake Girl

10. Hurt So Bad (Featuring Shooter Jennings)

11. Demon Tied To A Chair In My Brain