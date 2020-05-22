J Grange releases new EP The Costs of Success

Rising British rapper J Grange released his new EP The Costs of Success earlier this month on 1st May.

The independent artist has joined the quest to raise awareness of mental health and mental health problems and inspire action to promote the message of good mental health for all as part of UK Mental Health Week (Monday 18th to Sunday 24th May).

For J Grange music has been a priceless anchor, helping him believe that he is good enough and he ​can follow his dreams…a message and thought process he wants to share with anyone who’s true potential is so often stifled.

J Grange has experience climbing through his own personal battles with ADHD and anxiety to find peace, self validation and confidence through music.

For his music, J Grange has taken inspiration from the greats, continuing on his quest to work hard to perfect his craft.

Find out more about J Grange at ​https://jgrangeofficial.com.