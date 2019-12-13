Interview: LadBaby talks about battling for a second Christmas number one with I Love Sausage Rolls

LadBaby – real name Mark Hoyle – clinched the Christmas number one last year with his charity single We Built This City on Sausage Rolls.

A year on and he’s back with I Love Sausage Rolls, a song that takes on the Joan Jett classic I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll. The song, which is out now to stream and download, is a contender for this year’s Christmas number one and the proceeds are once again going to The Trussell Trust.

I caught up with Mark to talk about the song, discuss the success of We Built This City on Sausage Rolls, and find out what’s coming next.

Hello Mark. How are you today and where does this Q&A find you?

Hey, I’m good cheers. Just at home with the wife and kids trying to stop our toddler pulling all the baubles off our Christmas tree.

You’re making a bid to get a second Christmas number one with I Love Sausage Rolls. Tell us about the track and how it came about.

It’s a fun and festive feast on a karaoke classic. We filmed and recorded the song at probably the worlds most famous recording studio and hopefully we’ll have the British public dancing around their living rooms again this Christmas!

The single will once again support The Trussell Trust. Why did you choose that charity in particular and what is it that they do?

The Trussell Trust is a charity that’s always been close to our heart. When Rox and I first started our family our lives changed dramatically and we found it hard to makes ends meet. We went down to a single parent income and if it hadn’t have been for our strong and supportive family to help us through, we could have very easily found ourself needing support from food banks. We know that the money we raise from this single will go directly to the front line of helping support food banks and tackle the unbelievable reality that over 14 million people are living in poverty IN THE UK… 4 million of that are children.

Last year you topped the charts at Christmas with We Built This City On Sausage Rolls. How did you feel about the reaction to the song?

Haha. It was incredible. I mean, I’m still not overly sure what the music industry made of us or our song as we didn’t exactly get much radio support…but the British public loved it and that’s all that matters to us!

When you recorded it, did you have any idea how popular it would become?

Not a clue!!!! We wrote and recorded the whole thing in two days over a weekend. Crazy! We were actually really worried about releasing it incase everyone just laughed at us…..but then we realised that’s kind of what we wanted. It was a joke and a bit of fun but all for the right reasons of helping people less fortune at Christmas.

With two Christmas songs under your belt, would you consider an album in the future?

Haha. I keep joking that we’ll release ‘The Beige Album’ that’ll be an entire album devoted to beige food. Scotch eggs, chips, crips, etc. If this song actually does do well I might have to stop joking and actually make it happen. Maybe a summer ‘banger’ would be fun?

Sausage rolls are a staple of the British diet. As a sausage roll enthusiast, where do you get yours and which ones do you think are the best?

I don’t discriminate against any sausage roll make, model or design. For me all sausage rolls are equal. My only recommendation would be to make it as big as possible and piping hot though-out.

What plans do you have for Christmas this year?

Away from music it’ll be about being with my kids and trying to beat Rox to the best quality streets from the tin.

What do you have in the pipeline for 2020?

Oh god, who knows. I don’t normally plan anymore than a week in advance. Hopefully the chance to popup again somewhere else where no one is expecting us. Lol

Why should people download and stream I Love Sausage Rolls and help the song get to number one for Christmas?

Genuinely all we want to do is make people laugh, bring families together and get everyone feeling festive as they’re singing and dancing round their living rooms this Christmas. If we can get anywhere near that whilst raising money for adults and children who can’t afford to eat..then we’ll be over the moon!

I Love Sausage Rolls is out now. Watch the music video below: