Ingrid Michaelson and Jason Mraz team up for Christmas Valentine

Ingrid Michaelson and Jason Mraz have released Christmas duet, Christmas Valentine, as an Amazon Original, available to stream and purchase on Amazon Music.

The music video features an animated version of the duo celebrating a special holiday love in New York City. Watch it below:

“Jason and I toured together years ago and I got to know his kind spirit. He really embodies what the season is all about,” shared Michaelson. “We were both on the road and had to record our parts separately but when we finally got in the same room for the photo shoot, that incredible spirit was shining all around him! The only regret I have about this song is that we didn’t collaborate sooner.”

“Aww, Ingrid is the sweetest. I’m very flattered she thought of me and I’m thrilled to be associated. I love holiday music and I believe what Ingrid has created has the goods to become a new holiday classic,” shared Mraz.

Christmas Valentine follows the release of Michaelson’s first-ever Christmas album, 2018’s Ingrid Michaelson’s Songs for the Season, which was recorded with a 35-piece symphony to capture the warm and nostalgic big band feel of the 40’s and 50’s and featured duets with Grace VanderWaal, Leslie Odom Jr, Christina Perri and Will Chase.

Ingrid and Jason will team up to perform Christmas Valentine live on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on 17th December 2019.