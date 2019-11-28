Idina Menzel releases new album Christmas: A Season of Love

Idina Menzel has released new album Christmas: A Season of Love via Decca Records US.

Coinciding with Idina’s role in Frozen 2, which is in cinemas now, the album is produced by Ron Fair (Christina Aguilera, Mary J. Blige). Christmas: A Season of Love features collaborations with Ariana Grande, Billy Porter, Josh Gad and Idina’s husband, Aaron Lohr.

Ariana Grande lends her vocals on A Hand For Mrs. Claus, a song written by Let It Go songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Billy Porter appears on a cover of Dean Martin’s I Got My Love to Keep Me Warm while Idina’s Frozen co-star Josh Gad appears on We Wish You the Merriest, a song made famous by Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby.

On Sunday 1st December, Idina will perform a surprise track from the new album on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing live results show.

The track list for the album is:

1. Sleigh Ride

2. The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

3. I Got My Love To Keep Me Warm, feat. Billy Porter

4. Christmas Just Ain’t Christmas

5. We Wish You The Merriest, feat. Josh Gad

6. A Hand For Mrs. Claus, feat. Ariana Grande

7. We Need A Little Christmas

8. Oh Holy Night / Ave Maria

9. Winter Wonderland / Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)

10. I’ll Be Home For Christmas, feat. Aaron Lohr

11. Walker’s 3rd Hanukkah

12. Ocho Kandelikas

13. Christmas Time Is Here

14. At This Table

15. Seasons of Love

16. Caroling, Caroling

17. Auld Lang Syne Introduction

18. Auld Lang Syne