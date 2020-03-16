Hare Squead to release Superweird EP on Friday

Irish hip-hop duo Hare Squead will release their Superweird EP on Friday 20th March 2020 via Independently Popular.

The EP is the follow-up to 2018’s Supernormal EP and it will feature the singles Minor Gangsters (Gully), Baeboo and Meeting With Myself. It also features appearances from Jay Prince and Peter Xan.

Along with the EP, Hare Squead partners with COLORSXSTUDIOS to share a brand new performance of Minor Gangsters (Gully). You can see that above.

In the COLORS performance, Lilo and Tony perform the boom-bap banger in front of a vibrant backdrop (today’s colors: cutty sark and gun powder), expressively enacting the rebellious spirit of the song’s lyrics.

Hare Squead recently returned from the Minor Gangsters Tour, which took the duo across Western Europe, with stops in Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris, London, and the duo’s hometown of Dublin.

The Superweird EP track list is:

1. Like I’m Barack ft. Peter Xan

2. Baeboo

3. Trenches

4. Wanna Luv

5. Meeting With Myself ft. Jay Prince

6. Love Stuff

7. Minor Gangsters (Gully)