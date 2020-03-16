Music News

Hare Squead to release Superweird EP on Friday

Hare Squead
Independently Popular
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Watch: Kiara Nelson debuts acoustic version of Adore You
Next Article
JC Stewart unveils the music video for Lying That You Love Me

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you