Greenwich Music Time 2020: McFly, Lewis Capaldi and Lauryn Hill among headliners

Greenwich Music Time has announced its first headliners for the 2020 event.

Sarah Brightman, Lea Salonga & John Barrowman, McFly, Lewis Capaldi and Ms. Lauryn Hill have all been confirmed for stand-alone shows. They will perform between 6th to 11th July 2020 at London’s Old Royal Naval College.

The full details are:

Mon 6th July – Sarah Brightman

Tues 7th July – Lea Salonga & John Barrowman

Thurs 9th July – Lewis Capaldi

Fri 10th July – Ms. Lauryn Hill

Sat 11th July – McFly

Six standalone shows make up the Greenwich Music Time series of concerts. Set against the backdrop of the beautiful Old Royal Naval College, the London city skyline and the Thames, GMT 2020 will be one of the highlights of the summer.

Peter Taylor, Director of Cuffe & Taylor, said: “We’re delighted to announce our first headliners and what a line-up! This is an event like no other and there is truly something for everyone. We love seeing the crowds reaction to these shows, soaking up the atmosphere with incredible live music in a stunning setting. Greenwich Music Time is a very special series of concerts, and we can’t wait to bring them back for 2020.”

Tickets for Greenwich Music Time 2020 go on general sale at 9am on Fri 13th December and are available at cuffeandtaylor.com.